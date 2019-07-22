“Right Path” event celebrates recent changes made in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Monticello Blueprint Communities team hosted a “Right Path” event on Sunday in downtown Clarksburg.

The event started at the Margaret McCoy Community Garden and allowed the public to take a tour of several different areas to celebrate changes recently made in the neighborhood and to discuss future plans.

“It’s going to help us keep our projects on task, keep the momentum going and with whatever issues we’re having, whatever projects we have, they’re going to help us fix it,” said Jay McCoy of the Monticello Blueprint Communities team.

This event concluded at 5 P.M. with an ice cream social at the Kelly Miller Community Center.