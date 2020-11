ELLENBORO, W.Va. – Ritchie County’s COVID-19 testing location will be a little bit different on Tuesday.

Ritchie County Office of Emergency Services Director James White announced that COVID-19 testing will be held at the Ritchie County High School, in the back loop.

Anyone wishing to get tested is requested to enter from the Route 16 back entrance to the school.

Testing will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.