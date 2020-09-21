Ritchie County man charged after striking man in Harrison County causing him to need ‘multiple brain surgeries,’ deputies say

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A Ritchie County man has been charged after striking a man in Harrison County, causing him to require “multiple brain surgeries,” deputies said.

Timothy Mullenix

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, on Sept. 18 Timothy Mullinex, 45, of Harrisville, stuck a man in the face.

The blow, which was to the victim’s head, caused the victim to lose consciousness was done “with the intent to disable the victim,” deputies said.

The complaint stated that the “injury caused severe blood loss,” and that as of Sept. 18, the victim is still on life support after undergoing multiple brain surgeries, according to the complaint.

Mullinex has been charged with malicious assault. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.