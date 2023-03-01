ELLENBORO, W.Va. (WBOY) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is awarding West Virginia $36.2 million for water and sewer upgrades, including new equipment for one local town.

According to a release from the Biden-Harris Administration, the town of Ellenboro in Ritchie County will receive $1.5 million to “addresses aging infrastructure” as well as install a new ultraviolet disinfection system and covered sludge press.

The press, also called a filter press, will separate liquid from solid waste so they can be properly disposed of, according to the release.

Other projects in West Virginia include the removal of 118 failing septic systems in Iaeger, McDowell County.

“The funding announced today will also upgrade and improve wastewater and stormwater infrastructure throughout West Virginia, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of the investments for years to come,” said Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) in the release.

“Aging water and wastewater systems pose multiple challenges to local communities throughout the United States, including those in West Virginia,” said Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) “When writing the Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act in the EPW Committee, which was a key pillar of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, we wanted to ensure our states, cities, and towns could make needed upgrades to their core infrastructure systems. The funding announced today will provide West Virginia the flexibility to meet these needs and help maintain affordable, efficient, and safe water and wastewater infrastructure across our great state.”