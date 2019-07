PENNSBORO, W.Va. – One person is dead after a motorcycle accident Monday in Ritchie County.

The crash happened at 6:32 p.m. on Route 50 west, near Toll Gate, according to officials with Ritchie County 911.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident, according to 911.

There is no word at this time on the name of the person who was killed in the crash. There is also no word on what may have caused the crash.

West Virginia State Police are investigating the incident.