200 shots administered at COVID-19 vaccine event in Ritchie County

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. – Ritchie County held its first big vaccination event on Thursday, providing some residents with the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ritchie Regional Health Care hosted the event at the Ritchie County 4-H camp in Harrisville. A total of 200 shots were administered to pre-registered adults who were ages 65 and older. Several volunteers, including nursing students and members of the county health department, helped the clinic run smoothly.

Nurses said people who have registered for the vaccine should make sure they answer their phones, otherwise they may miss their turn.

“I think whenever people see the number from the health department, they might not be answering their phone because they don’t recognize it,” said Chief Medical and Operating Officer Sandra Swisher. “So, if they don’t answer, then they just go to the next person. So, I believe it’s that ‘833’ number that comes up.”

Ritchie County Health Care will hold another clinic at the 4-H Camp on Thursday, February 11, and is expecting to administer 300 shots.