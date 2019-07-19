41st Annual International Sports Jamboree to be held in Ritchie County

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. – 33 athletes from all over the country arrived at North Bend State Park Friday to participate in the 41st Annual International Sports Jamboree.

The event gives visually-impaired and physically-challenged youth a chance to compete in many different events. Game organizer Lonnie Pennington said the Jamboree gives participants a chance to compete and make lifelong friends.

“They come here once a year, and usually this is the only time that they really get to do these kinds of games and stuff,” Pennington explained. “They meet their new friends, and they come and talk to the other friends that they’ve had because this is the only time they see them.”

This year’s theme is race cars. The opening ceremonies will start Saturday at 8 a.m., with the games beginning at 9 a.m.