PENNSBORO, W.Va. (WBOY) — Part of Route 50 is reduced down to the slow lane only in both directions as crews work to clean up after an accident involving a drilling rig that happened Tuesday evening.

The Pennsboro Volunteer Fire Department posted on its official Facebook page that the accident happened at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, the fast lanes on Route 50 were still closed near Cunningham for cleanup, according to the Ritchie County 911 Center. The Pennsboro Volunteer Fire Department advised drivers to continue to use caution.

The Ritchie County 911 Center said that some of those involved in the collision sustained minor injuries, but no one had to be transported.

The Pennsboro Volunteer Fire Department said fire and police crews left the scene at around 1 a.m. Wednesday, but the scene still remained active as of Wednesday morning.

The Ritchie County 911 Center did not have an estimate for how long the lanes would remain closed for cleanup.