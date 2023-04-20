HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — In January, the “American Pickers” show announced its crew was planning a trip to West Virginia, and over the weekend, multiple people spotted them at a specialty museum in Ritchie County.

Brothers Mike and Rob from the History Channel show made several stops in Harrisville, West Virginia over the weekend. Some visits were for filming purposes but others were just to enjoy the Ritchie County attractions and culture.

Several Harrisville residents shared photos of the “Antique Archaeology” van, and some even took pictures with the show’s star, Mike Wolfe. Most of the photos were taken on Saturday, April 15, but some people saw him as recently as Wednesday.

Mike and Rob pose with a fan on April 15 (Photo: Janessa Haynes) American Pickers van in Harrisville on April 15 (Photo: Bill Dawson) American Pickers van in Harrisville on April 15 (Photo: Donald Brill) Mike Wolfe poses with some fans at the Ritchie County Courthouse in Harrisville on April 19 (Photo: Cookie Law)

A local pastor told 12 News that the American Pickers crews were filming at Cliff’s Museum of Automobile Memorabilia, which is across the road from his church. According to the museum’s website, it is designed to look like a 1940s car dealership—showroom and repair shop included—and has displays of World War II-related automobile memorabilia and parts as well as a Coca-Cola and porcelain doll collection.

Mike and Rob also toured Berdines Five & Dime, which is the oldest five and dime store in the country, and Arlo’s Antique Flea Market, and enjoyed a few meals at Caroline’s Sandwich Shop on Main Street.

Season 24 of American Pickers is currently airing on History Channel and is available to watch here. It has not been officially renewed for season 25 yet.