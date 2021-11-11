Boy Scout presents mural project to veterans on Veterans Day

Harrisville, W.Va. – Paul Mora presented an improved mural to veterans on Nov. 11 at the Ritchie County Courthouse.

Mora, a Fairmont Boy Scout, chose to fix the mural for his Eagle Scout Project.

“It seemed like I really needed to get this done, and there weren’t many more boy scouts here, so I figured why not do this, its closer to home, plus it will be better for my community. I wanted to get it done before today for the veterans, otherwise, it wouldn’t have felt right to unveil it on a random day,” said Mora.

A Ritchie County school teacher tried to maintain the mural by repainting the insignias, but the white wall was molded, the paint kept chipping and water caused the wall to crumble over time.

The mural was in rough condition before Paul Mora’s project.

The project took almost a month to complete. Mora raised around $9,000 for his project by selling beef sticks at school in combination with some donations.

The finished project was presented on Veterans day by Mora.

Mora has to fill out paperwork and complete his board review to obtain Eagle Scout status. He hopes to go before the board early next year.