Cairo Fire Dept. unveils new siren

CAIRO, W.Va. – The Cairo Fire Department officially has a new emergency siren at its station. The town had gone the last year without a siren after the last one was removed.

While the old siren was located at the bank, the new siren is located at the fire department.

Fire Chief Zach Foster is relieved that he has a new siren at his disposal. Feeling like he was playing shorthanded since the last siren was removed, Foster now has the proper equipment to alert residents of emergencies.

Foster said that the siren is key to not only alert residents of an emergency, but to also alert firefighters who struggle to get a signal on their radio. With the new system in place, everyone will be aware of the emergency.

While it blares loud and the fire department did receive noise complaints in the past, Foster said that the majority of the feedback he received was positive and welcoming.

“People enjoy to hear it. It lets them know their fire department’s active. It lets them know that we’re doing something. And in the worst case scenario, it’s going to help save lives,” Foster said.

The intersection where Cairo’s fire department is stationed can narrow. It also features a one-lane bridge on the other side of the road. Foster is hopeful that with the new siren, drivers will know to clear the area so his trucks can come through.