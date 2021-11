CAIRO, W.Va. – A fire in Cairo destroyed a camper and a garage.

At around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon the Cairo Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Lowther Street.

Fire in camper in Cairo (Courtsey Cairo Fire Department Facebook)

Fire fighters battleing fire in Cairo (Courtsey Cairo Fire Department Facebook)

Fire in Cairo (Courtsey Cairo Fire Department Facebook)

According to the Cairo Fire Departments Facebook page crews contained the fire and prevented it from spreading to a nearby church and other houses. Crews from Harrisville and Ellenboro Fire Departments and the Richie County Ambulance Authority were on scene.

According to a Cairo fire fighter no injuries were reported.