Cario VFD emergency siren to be decommissioned for period of time

CARIO, W.Va. – A historic building in Ritchie County and a more than 50-year-old air raid siren may soon be parting ways.

The Bank of Cairo building that opened in 1897 currently houses the Cairo Volunteer Fire Department’s emergency siren on its rooftop. The Ritchie County Historic Landmarks Commission stated that the building recently received grant money to have its rooftop restored and that the siren will have to be permanently decommissioned until it can find a better home.

Firefighters said they are concerned about the safety of the community while the siren is out of service.

Fire Chief Zach Foster explained, “The community knows that if we have a weather emergency or an incident such as another flood, that siren is going to help us evacuate this town to get people out of the way of danger. Also the siren is used when the fire department receives an emergency call. Any of our responders that don’t have their radio or pager know of a call, that person that hears that siren could show up and potentially save a life.”

The Siren has already been disconnected. Foster stated that he has reached out to the governor’s office about the situation.

In a follow up email to 12 News, D.J. Allen with the Ritchie County Historic Landmarks Commission said the removal of the siren has been put on hold until the commission can meet and discuss the issue further.