Community members react to Ritchie County church fire

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. – Community members at a Ritchie County church are still in shock after their facility caught fire at the beginning of October.

Christ Our Hope Catholic Church in Harrisville suffered from an electrical fire overnight on Oct. 2, causing the church to suffer extensive damage.

According to community members, the roof of the building caved in, and most items inside the church were burnt.

The building also suffered water damage from firefighters putting out the blaze.

Smoke and soot cover the inside of the Christ Our Hope Catholic Church in Harrisville

Members of the church said they are heartbroken over the situation.

“They’re pulling together. One parishioner drove by and she couldn’t stop. She said there were just too many memories that are up in smoke. Her children grew up there, and she just kept on going. And, so, she hasn’t been able to stop and look at it,” said Georgette Healy, music director at the church.

For now, community members are gathering at St. Joesph Chapel in Pennsboro until a decision is made about the future of the church.