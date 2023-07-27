HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — One particular dog is enjoying his stay at the Ritchie County Humane Society (RCHS) after being found stranded alongside U.S. Route 50 earlier this week.

The dog, currently known as Old Man, is enjoying his own private suite and treats and is in good spirits despite his situation just a few days ago.

“It was almost lunch time and then we got a message on Facebook that an individual was driving to Parkersburg and seen a black and white dog sitting on a blue rolled up tarp on the side of Route 50, on they said dirt road where 31 is,” Hanna DeMoss, Ritchie County Humane Society Assistant Director said. “So, we were kind of trying to piece together what exactly road it was on, so about an hour later we got tied up with people coming in and animals, you know adoptions and stuff like that. So, we finally got to go out down Route 50, and we seen the blue tarp. We didn’t see the dog at first, so we just pulled off. He was behind the tarp in a hole that he had dug to keep cool,”

(Courtesy: Hanna DeMoss)

(Courtesy: Hanna DeMoss)

(Courtesy: Hanna DeMoss)

While the RCHS is unsure why someone would have left a dog tied to guardrails by bailing twine and a tarp, they believe the issue might be the overpopulation of shelters. In light of this, the RCHS is encouraging people to spay and neuter their animals.

“We’re seeing more people dump off their dogs, or they’ll say they’re not sure what they’re going to do with it, they’ll get rid of it. I mean every shelter is slam packed with dogs and cats,” DeMoss said. “We try to do our best. We’re overcrowded right now. We have I think like five or six dogs that are paired up together downstairs, we don’t have enough room. You hear it all the time ‘spay and neuter,’ but it’s very important. There’s puppies and kittens everywhere, there’s not enough people to adopt.”

Since the humane society comes up with names all the time, they are encouraging their followers to help name Old Man. If interested in participating, you can visit the Ritchie County Humane Society’s Facebook page and give your suggestion.