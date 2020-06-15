Harrisville receives grant for sidewalk improvements

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. – A Ritchie County city has received hundreds of thousands of federal dollars for sidewalk improvements.

The city of Harrisville was granted $370,000 for the third phase of sidewalk upgrades in the city.

Mayor Alan Haught said it’s a process that the city has been working on for sometime, and he’s glad to have the support to make the town safer for residents.

“We’ve tried to work on the ones that are the most heavily-traveled, most foot traffic. Of course, Harrisville has a lot of senior people,” said Haught.

The money comes from the Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program, and is administered by the West Virginia Department of Transportation.

