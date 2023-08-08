PENNSBORO, W.Va. (WBOY) — A historic dirt racetrack that has been mostly vacant since 2002 is coming back with a vengeance with five races scheduled for next year.

Racetrack Revival announced back in October 2022 that the Legendary Pennsboro Speedway in Ritchie County would welcome races back in 2024. Now, XR Events, who is working with the Ritchie County Fairgrounds to bring the track back to life, has announced dates for the track’s first revival races.

According to an XR Events news release from Friday, the tentative 2024 Legendary Pennsboro Speedway schedule is as follows:

April 20 – Mountain Blossom 50 with 602 Late Models and Steel Block Late Models

May 25-27 – Race of Regions with Super Late Models

July 4-6 – 410 Wing Sprints and Non-Wing Sprints

Aug. 3 – Throwback Night with 604 Late Models and Modifieds

Oct. 24-26 – Mason-Dixon 100 with XR Super Series Late Models

The release also shows a map of the configuration for the revived speedway, which will have a quarter-mile track instead of the original half-mile. Inside the original track will be the new, smaller track, the mini go-kart track that is currently in use, parking areas, the pit area, bathrooms and space for food vendors. The space east of the original track along W Myles Avenue will house more parking spaces and a camping area.

Rendering of planned Pennsboro Speedway track size for 2024 rebuild. (Courtesy: XR Events)

The hillside seating area will stay in the same place it was back in the track’s heyday.

Despite some negative feedback that the quarter-mile track will not revive the “magic” of the original half-mile lap, the release from XR Events said, “The look and aesthetic of the grounds will remain in place with strict attention-to-detail on all components of the facility.” And Ritchie County Board Member Darren Dodd promised that they are working to “bring the magic back in 2024.”

Tickets, including grandstand seating and hillside terrace, and camping reservations for the 2024 events go on sale Friday, Aug. 11, and will be available on the XR Events’ website. For the most updated information, follow the Pennsboro Speedway on social media and keep a look out for the soon-to-come new website.