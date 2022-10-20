HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after deputies say they found methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Ritchie County.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sunrak Spencer

On Wednesday, deputies with the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Department stopped a white pickup truck on Route 50 in Ritchie County that was missing its rear bumper and was improperly displaying its license plate, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies made contact with the driver, Sunrak Spencer, 38, of Auburn, they “could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside of the vehicle,” deputies said.

Upon speaking with Spencer, he stated that “he had a marijuana pipe in the vehicle,” but that “he had a medical marijuana card,” according to the complaint.

At that time, deputies searched Spencer’s truck and located a black box containing $217 in U.S. currency, two bags with methamphetamine, as well as a green cylinder holding more methamphetamine, deputies said.

The total weight of the methamphetamine was 20.45 grams, according to the complaint.

Spencer has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $15,000 bond.