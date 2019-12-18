Mandatory water conservation issued for areas of Ritchie County

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. – The Hughes River Water Board is ordering a mandatory water conservation for areas in Ritchie County due to a lack of electricity at the Hughes River Water Plant.

According to a release from the water board, the conservation will affect Cairo, Ellenboro, Harrisville, Pennsboro, Pullman and Washburn/Mahone.

The release stated that all citizens in the affected areas are being asked to conserve as much water and only use what is necessary. Residents are also being asked to refrain from actions such as filling pools, watering plants, washing cars, etc.