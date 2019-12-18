Live Now
Live updates: House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Mandatory water conservation issued for areas of Ritchie County

Ritchie

by:

Posted: / Updated:
water_1518529851011.jpg

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. – The Hughes River Water Board is ordering a mandatory water conservation for areas in Ritchie County due to a lack of electricity at the Hughes River Water Plant.

According to a release from the water board, the conservation will affect Cairo, Ellenboro, Harrisville, Pennsboro, Pullman and Washburn/Mahone.

The release stated that all citizens in the affected areas are being asked to conserve as much water and only use what is necessary. Residents are also being asked to refrain from actions such as filling pools, watering plants, washing cars, etc.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter the Home For the Holidays Contest
Nominate a remarkable women
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories