HARRISVILLE, W.Va. — A Michigan woman has been charged after deputies found marijuana during a traffic stop in Ritchie County.

Denise Miracle

On June 8, deputies with Ritchie County Sheriff’s Department performed a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling 77 miles in a posted 65-mile-per-hour zone in the area of U.S. Rt. 50 in Ritchie County, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies made contact the vehicle’s driver, identified as Denise Miracle, 21, of Croswell, Michigan, who provided her information. During the stop, deputies “could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle,” deputies said.

At that point, a K9 unit perform an open air sniff of the area of the vehicle which resulted in a positive indication for the presence of illicit substances in the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Upon a search of the vehicle, deputies located a clear plastic bag containing a green leafy substance which field-tested positive as marijuana, deputies said.

Upon weighing the marijuana, deputies noted that it totaled 122 grams, according to the complaint.

Miracle has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $15,000 bond.