HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The names of two people who died in wrecks in Ritchie County on Sunday have been released.

According to the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office, two separate accidents took place in the afternoon on June 11, one on Route 16 near Harrisville and one on Route 47 near Smithville.

Route 16

According to information released on Wednesday, the collision on Route 16 involved three vehicles—a sedan, an SUV and a trike motorcycle. Deputies said that the driver of the sedan lost control while driving north, hit the guardrail and struck the trike, which was driving southbound, head-on.

The release said that the collision happened in the southbound lane and that the trike driver had maintained their lane. The driver and a passenger were ejected from the trike. The passenger, identified as Lora Mitchell, 67, of Harrisville, later died as a result of her injuries. The driver, identified as Thomas Mitchell, 70, of Harrisville, was transported to Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg where he is in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s department.

The SUV sustained only minor damage, the release said.

The collision is under investigation by the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office.

Route 47

Around 1 p.m. on June 11, another single-vehicle accident happened on Route 47 just west of Crab Run, according to another release. The driver, identified as Terry Reed, 54, of Big Springs Road, was found unresponsive at the scene and was later pronounced dead at Camden Clark Medical Center.

Reed is believed to have suffered a medical emergency that contributed to the wreck, deputies said. The accident is still under investigation by the sheriff’s office.