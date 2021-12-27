New equestrian campground coming to North Bend State Park

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A new equestrian campground with a covered corral and 20 stalls is being developed at North Bend State Park in Ritchie County, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reports.

Department of Resources Director Stephen McDaniel announced the project during a recent meeting of the Shiloh Trail Riders. He said it was prompted by a surge of interest in trail riding. When the project is completed, McDaniel said, it will be the largest of three equestrian campgrounds in West Virginia.

The new campground will include a loop of 12 pull-in campsites large enough to accommodate campers and trailers. It is being built adjacent to the Cokeley Campground at North Bend, and visitors will be able to use the bathhouse there.