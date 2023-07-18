HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office welcomed a new member to the force on Thursday.

K-9 Luna, a two-and-a-half-year-old German Shepherd, joined the force with handler Sgt. K. Barnes.

In a post on its official Facebook page, the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office announced that K-9 Luna will serve as a dual-purpose suspect apprehension and tracking and narcotics detection K-9.

K-9 Luna and Sgt. K. Barnes at the dog’s swearing in ceremony. Credit: Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office.

K-9 Luna gets sworn in. Credit: Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office.

Her handler, according to the post, has a “vast amount of experience” and has already gotten to work with K-9 Luna after the dog’s swearing-in.

The sheriff’s office said it’s very excited to see what the pair can accomplish together.

