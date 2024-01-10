HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new family business is heading to Ritchie County, and it’s bringing companionship, sports and a pretty big menu with it.

Devon’s Tailgate, a restaurant opening in Harrisville, West Virginia, has a pretty inspirational story behind the name.

Dean Jones and his wife Tanya have wanted to open a restaurant for quite some time and when they heard that The Pizza House—one of Harrisville’s few restaurants—was closing, they knew they needed to provide a restaurant that would live up to the legacy.

“We’re kinda excited to be able to keep the restaurant that used to be in this building, so people would have dining in choices,” Dean said, “but we wanted to make it different, you know. We are going to bring in steak, char-grilled burgers, hot dogs, homemade cooking and daily home-cooked specials. So, we’re excited.”

When purchasing the restaurant, they wanted a place that would not only be a staple in the Harrisville community, but also honor their son Devon Jones, who they lost in 2018.

“Our son, Devon. We lost our son in 2018 to a sudden accident and our son was into sports. He was, he was big into sports in the Ritchie County School. He was a scholar, he played football, he ran track, he wrestled, but Devon was one of those people that loved everybody. It didn’t care, matter where you were in the scale of things, Devon loved everybody, and he loved to bring people together. So, Devon would be truly excited about what we are doing here,” said Tanya.

Dean said that as a multi-sport athlete in football, wrestling and track, Devin was a sort of “local hero” who was always trying to share his passion with people around him. “I just wanted to tie who Devon was. You know, Devon was all about, you know, teams and, you know, sports and the community. So, you know, it’s Devon’s Tailgate.”

The couple said they are feeling ready for the upcoming restaurant opening. Although they’ve changed the opening date three times, they said they “can’t wait to send that first plate of food out.”

Devin’s Tailgate will officially open its doors to the public on Thursday, Jan. 11, and will be offering food such as pizza, taco salad, steak and much more.

After the opening, the Jones will keep adding pictures, jerseys and sports memorabilia from the Harrisville Gators—the high school team that consolidated in the 1980s—many of which were donations.

For more information on Devon’s Tailgate, you can visit its Facebook page.