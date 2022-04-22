CAIRO, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Tourism and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources celebrated the complete renovation of another state park.

Governor Jim Justice, and Babydog of course, helped cut the ribbon at North Bend State Park in Cairo this afternoon.

“I congratulate everyone who has played a part in doing all of the incredible work that’s been done at this beautiful park,” Gov. Justice said. “All of the renovations that we’re doing at our parks, just like we have at North Bend, are a huge boost for everything that we do.”

The $5.7 million complete makeover has taken over a year to complete. More than $150 million has been spent on renovating West Virginia’s park system over the past two years, including Hawks Nest, Blackwater Falls, and Canaan Valley state parks.

The Secretary of the Department of Tourism, Chelsea Ruby, said the investment will benefit West Virginians as well as tourists coming in from out of state.

“So we have upgraded the lodge completely down to the studs. But, the cool thing about this project is we kept a lot of the true characteristics of this lodge that everybody knows and loves,” Ruby said. “So, the ceilings are all still there but it’s gotten a complete makeover. In addition, we’ve redone all the cabins and we’ve put in two new big picnic shelters with kitchens. We’re so excited about this park. It’s a great local treasure but it’s also a great treasure that brings in folks from all over.”

Ruby said there are plans for adding equestrian facilities to North Bend State Park in the near furture.