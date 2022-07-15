CAIRO, W.Va. – North Bend State Park is hosting its 43rd “International Sports Jamboree,” which started on July 15 and will conclude on July 17.

This jamboree was started in 1978 by the Telephone Pioneers, who were committed to doing sports events for those who have mobility challenges or are visually impaired.

Participants ages 8 to 40, will have entertainment, sweet treats, game sport challenges and a dance where a king and queen will be crowned over the course of the weekend. A lot of the sports events that contestants participate in, are created by those who help run the event. These events include:

Mini-Golf

Slalom

40-Yard-Dash

Basketball

Bicycle Race

On Saturday morning, they will bring in the collars of the Division of corrections honor Guard, and then they will start competing in the games.

Kathy Hess, general chairman of the Jamboree, has been helping for seven years. She said she is hooked and is truly humbled to be serving the participants who have become family over the years. Events like this are important for those who are visually impaired and have the mobility challenges.

“Some of them, even though we have a special Olympics available, some of them do not participate with that. However, because this is a little bit small – a lot smaller, um, it makes them feel more comfortable and they’re able to participate or not. I mean, they can do everything, or one or two things,” Hess said.

“The best thing about this event is seeing the participants smile and have fun,” Hess added. “Memories and the friendships participants make at the camp is a lifetime for them. Most people can walk around and participate in these activities everyday, but this is an opportunity for those who can not. With the 40-yard-dash, they have the ability to run, because they will be put in a harness, and somebody will run with them.”

Jimmy Stein has been with the Jamboree since the first year it started, in which he is one of the founders. Stein still attends the event every year, sometimes with his wife, Anne Stein. He does his part in serving the participants by making key holder bracelets, some of the games that are played, and much more.

The International Sports Jamboree is looking for volunteers to come out and help on the weekend of July 15, and for future years. If you are interested in volunteering and giving back, you can reach out to Kathy Hess directly at her phone number, (304) 838-2868.