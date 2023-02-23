PENNSBORO, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Parkersburg woman was arrested earlier this month after a traffic stop on U.S. Route 50 in Ritchie County.

A West Virginia State Police Trooper initiated the stop near the intersection of Route 50 and Spring Run Road just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 after catching a vehicle driving 82 mph in the slow lane of a 65 mph zone, according to a criminal complaint.

Cassandra Buser

The trooper identified the driver as Cassandra Buser. When asked about the status of her license, she allegedly said it was suspended for unpaid citations. The trooper was able to smell marijuana emitting from the SUV according to the complaint and asked Buser about it. She told the trooper she had some marijuana in the vehicle, according to the complaint.

The trooper then called a deputy with the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office to search the vehicle. The following was found, according to the complaint:

Approximately 12.9 grams of suspected marijuana

Approximately 1.6 grams of suspected heroin in one bag

Approximately 1.8 grams of suspected heroin in another bag

Approximately 2.0 grams of suspected heroin in a third bag

Suspected residual methamphetamine on baggies and a spoon

Buser was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of less than 15 grams of marijuana and traffic violations.

She was taken to the North Central Regional Jail where she is being held on a combined $25,000 cash-only bail.