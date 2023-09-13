CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Jeremy “Scrappy” Perine is competing in this year’s 2023 USA Mullet Championship, with a grand prize of $10,000. You may remember Jeremy from last year’s competition, but this time Perine is pledging $5,000 to help prevent veteran suicide if he wins this year’s competition.

Jeremy “Scrappy” Perine pledges to donate half is winnings to help prevent veteran suicide if he wins the 2023 USA Mullet Championship. (Courtesy Jeremy Perine)

Winners are decided through voting from the public, and Perine’s mullet needs your help to win. To help Perine become the USA Mullet Champion, you can visit his page on the Mullet Champ website and cast your vote for “The Mountaineer Mullet.”

Voting in the first round concludes this Friday, Sept. 15, so be sure to cast your vote before then. The 75 mullets with the most votes will move on to the second round.

Round two of voting begins next Wednesday, Sept. 20 and ends that Friday, Sept. 22. The “Mane Event” will run from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13.

When 12 News last spoke to Perine in October of last year, he said he had always wanted mullet since he was a kid. Now, his mullet is four years old and still going strong.