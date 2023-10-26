PENNSBORO, W.Va. (WBOY) — After more than 20 years without races, construction on the revived Legendary Pennsboro Speedway in Ritchie County is still on track for racing in the spring, despite a few design adjustments.

According to a press release shared Thursday, fall construction is complete and has “successfully laid the foundation for the brand-new ¼-mile race track.”

The original design for the track had to be modified slightly due to hillside regulations, the release said, so the final track shape will be slightly longer and slightly less wide. The ends of the track will be banked.

The original render of the planned Pennsboro Speedway track size for the 2024 rebuild that was released in August. (Courtesy: XR Events)

The release said that the new track will bring an “unparalleled racing experience” to its five planned events in spring 2024.

Tickets for all five races, including the first Pennsboro Speedway revival race on April 20, are already on sale at XR Events website starting at $40 for adult general admission.

In its heyday, the Legendary Pennsboro Speedway half-mile track hosted some of the largest races in dirt track racing, including the “Hillbilly 100” and the “Dirt Track World Championship,” and gave winners prizes of as much as $50,000.