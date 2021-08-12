Rep. David McKinley visits with Ritchie County officials

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. – Congressman David McKinley held a round table discussion with several key members of the Ritchie County community on Thursday in Harrisville.

Members in attendance included the Ritchie County Sheriff, county commissioners, mayors of several towns and a state delegate.

Rep. David McKinley (R)

The group talked about several local issues such as the opioid epidemic, roads, pharmaceuticals and the lack of workers in the county.

The group also discussed events that are happening in Washington D.C., including the upcoming infrastructure bill.

Congressman McKinley said it’s important to have conversations like this with local leaders.

“We don’t have all the answers in Washington. A lot of people want to act like they do, but we don’t. So, our most important thing is to listen. Listen in every community to find out what they need,” said Rep. McKinley.

The Congressman also said he plans to take all of the matters from today’s discussion into consideration for future bills in Washington D.C.