Ritchie Co. Schools preparing levy call that would employ additional resource officer for elementary schools

Harrisville, W.Va. – The Ritchie County Board of Education is working on a plan to put a prevention resource officer in its three elementary schools.

The plan is contingent on the passing of a school excess levy and has the support of the Ritchie County Commission and the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Department.

If passed, the levy would provide funding for one additional resource officer that would handle all the county’s elementary schools on a revolving basis.

“We just feel it’s very important at the elementary level to have that opportunity for our students to build a relationship with a police officer and having that friendly face in the school, somebody that they get very familiar with, we think it’ll actually help them as we transition through the grade levels,” superintendent Jim Brown.

A special election on the school excess levy will be held on November 2nd. Right now, the county employs one school resource officer that oversees both the middle school and the high school.