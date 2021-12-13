Ritchie County BOE celebrates state football championship

ELLENBORO, W.Va. – The Ritchie County Rebels were honored Monday during the school board of education meeting for claiming their first ever state football championship.

Officials with Ritchie County Schools said it has been a wonderful time not only for the athletes but for the community as a whole. The superintendent of schools stated that the student athletes are a remarkable group of young men who were committed to winning a state championship.

“You know they went through the gauntlet; they’ve had to get through Mount View, they had to get passed Wheeling Central, and then to beat Williamstown in the state championship. You know, they’ve taught a lot of people about grit and perseverance,” said Jim Brown, Superintendent of Ritchie County Schools. “I think maybe at times they wondered if they could accomplish this great feat, and then to do that in such an amazing fashion. They have set the stage hopefully for our younger folks to come up and want to duplicate this.”

Superintendent Brown also says that after the 2020 football season and not being able to compete in the championship game getting to compete for a championship was in the back of the athlete’s minds. He said the team stayed focused, allowing them to win the first state football championship in Ritchie County History setting the bar for others to follow in their footsteps.