HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Built in 1923, the Ritchie County Courthouse has now served the community of Ritchie County for 100 years. Members of the county gathered on the courthouse lawn Friday to partake in the Ritchie County Courthouse 100 Year Anniversary Celebration.

The event was organized by Ritchie County Commissioners Sam Rogers, Randal Riggs and Steve Ritter. Guests got to experience a wide array of speakers, including several West Virginia delegates and senators, as well as learn the rich history of the courthouse.

“We’ve been working on this for a month or two now, trying to get everything put together, and you know it’s a once in a lifetime,” Commissioner Riggs said. “And we’re very proud of our courthouse here in Ritchie County. It’s kept tip-top shape and what’s very unique is right directly behind the courthouse, we are process of building our Judicial Complex, which is going to be tied into the courthouse. So, it took 100 years to finally figure out we need more space.”

Officials are very excited to be celebrating the courthouse’s 100-year anniversary and to see what the future brings, not only for the courthouse but the county as a whole.