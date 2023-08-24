SMITHVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Smithville Elementary in Ritchie County was the highest ranked elementary school in West Virginia based on test scores for the 2022-23 school year.

According to data from the West Virginia Department of Education compiled by SchoolDigger, Smithville bumped up from second place the year before. The average test score among its 89 students was 98.7.

“Congratulations Smithville Elementary for your outstanding performance on the state assessment in May. We are so proud of you!” said Ritchie County Schools in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Out of 368 elementary schools in the state, several other north central West Virginia elementarys made top 50:

Pleasant Valley Elementary in Marion County (4th)

Ridgedale Elementary School in Monongalia County (17th)

Cheat Lake Elementary School in Monongalia County (24th)

White Hall Elementary School in Marion County (31st)

Fairview Middle School (includes 4th grade) in Marion County (40th)

Suncrest Elementary School in Monongalia County (41st)

North Elementary School in Monongalia County (44th)

Brookhaven Elementary School in Monongalia County (45th)

Johnson Elementary School in Harrison County (46th)

West Taylor Elementary School in Taylor County (47th)

Of the schools in the top 50, Smithville had the higher per pupil expenditure based on numbers from 2019, spending almost $2,000 more per student than any other top-ranked school. A full list is available here.