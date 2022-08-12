HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) – The 2022 Ritchie County Fair & Expo officially opened on Thursday at the Ritchie County 4-H Grounds.

4-H members and Future Farmers of America youth showed off their livestock to the public and were judged.

The Ritchie County Fair’s main feature is championship bull riding on Friday and Saturday Night at 7 p.m.

Additionally, live music will be played by Russell Agner & the Country Club Band on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. and Midnight Outlaws on Saturday from 9 to 11 p.m.

The fair schedule for Friday and Saturday is available if you click here.

Ritchie County Fair & Expo. (WBOY Image)

“Come on out this weekend to the Ritchie county fair there will be live music, rides and bouncy houses every day. There’s cartoon characters here, the livestock show and sale, and the bull ride is at 7 Friday and Saturdays, so come on out we hope to see you here,” said Lillie Law, Miss Ritchie County Queen.

The Ritchie County Fair & Expo will be open from 4:00 to 11:00 p.m. and runs through Friday and Saturday. It costs $13.00 per person, per day for everything.

For more information about the Ritchie County Fair & Expo click here.