HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office announced that it has a new officer, and she will capture your heart almost immediately.

The department announced Monday that K-9 Luna has officially joined the department and will serve under the instruction of her handler Sgt. Barnes. “Luna will be a great asset to Ritchie County,” said the Facebook post.

K-9 Luna and her handler Sgt. Barnes (Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office)

The post also thanked the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation and Stanley Electric LLC whose donations helped the department add Luna to its staff.

PACF Stanley Electric LLC Check presentations by donors who helped fund Luna’s joining the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Department (Courtesy: Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office)

K-9 officers assist in areas such as suspect tracking, drug and explosive detection and search and rescue.

In the past few months, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources kickstarted its K-9 program with an aim to put a K-9 officer in each of West Virginia’s six DNR districts, and several other law enforcement agencies added new K-9 officers, including the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office which hired K-9 Rico in December and the Barrackville Police Department which began training K-9 Ozzy in October.