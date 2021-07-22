Ritchie County High School secretary named finalist for WVDE Service Personnel of the Year

ELLENBORO, W.Va. – A Ritchie County school secretary has been named a finalist for a state-wide award.

Angela Trammell, a secretary at Ritchie County High School, has been named one of the ten finalists for the West Virginia Department of Education’s School Service Personnel of the Year.

The award recognizes the commitment and dedication of staff members in the public school system who work beyond expectations to serve students and families in their communities.

Ritchie County High School

Trammell said she’s happy to see her work at the school noticed on a state level.

“Pretty exciting. I definitely wasn’t expecting it. It’s kind of exciting to know that the state board recognized, you know, my contributions that I make here to Ritchie County,” said Trammell.

The other nine finalists are:

Deidra Burdette, a Custodian at Greenmont Elementary School in Wood County

Julia “Julie” Clayton, the Cafeteria Manager at Glen Dale Elementary School in Marshall County

Shelby Lucas, a Secretary at Explorer Academy in Cabell County

Donald McNeel, a Bus Operator at Hillsboro Elementary School in Pocahontas County

Jody Miller, a Secretary for Ohio County Schools

Katherine “Kathy” Miller, the Cafeteria Manager at Wayne High School in Wayne County

Holly Palmer, Cook III/Cafeteria Manager at the Paw Paw Schools in Morgan County

Heather Pindell, the Transportation Supervisor for Jefferson County Schools

Allen Spangler, a Bus Operator for Monroe County Schools

The winner of the award will be announced on September 7 during a ceremony in Charleston.