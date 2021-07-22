Ritchie County High School secretary named finalist for WVDE Service Personnel of the Year

ELLENBORO, W.Va. – A Ritchie County school secretary has been named a finalist for a state-wide award.
Angela Trammell, a secretary at Ritchie County High School, has been named one of the ten finalists for the West Virginia Department of Education’s School Service Personnel of the Year.
The award recognizes the commitment and dedication of staff members in the public school system who work beyond expectations to serve students and families in their communities.
Trammell said she’s happy to see her work at the school noticed on a state level.
“Pretty exciting. I definitely wasn’t expecting it. It’s kind of exciting to know that the state board recognized, you know, my contributions that I make here to Ritchie County,” said Trammell.
The other nine finalists are:
- Deidra Burdette, a Custodian at Greenmont Elementary School in Wood County
- Julia “Julie” Clayton, the Cafeteria Manager at Glen Dale Elementary School in Marshall County
- Shelby Lucas, a Secretary at Explorer Academy in Cabell County
- Donald McNeel, a Bus Operator at Hillsboro Elementary School in Pocahontas County
- Jody Miller, a Secretary for Ohio County Schools
- Katherine “Kathy” Miller, the Cafeteria Manager at Wayne High School in Wayne County
- Holly Palmer, Cook III/Cafeteria Manager at the Paw Paw Schools in Morgan County
- Heather Pindell, the Transportation Supervisor for Jefferson County Schools
- Allen Spangler, a Bus Operator for Monroe County Schools
The winner of the award will be announced on September 7 during a ceremony in Charleston.