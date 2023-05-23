HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Ritchie County Sheriff’s Department confirmed on Tuesday that a local student was killed last week in a farming accident.

According to a press release, 18-year-old James “Ethan” Cain, of Harrisville, died in a farming accident that happened on Prunty Road in Ritchie County. Cain was a junior at Ritchie County High School, according to his obituary.

The Ritchie County Sheriff’s Department said that the Ritchie County Ambulance Authority, Harrisville, Smithville and Ellenboro volunteer fire departments, and the Office of Emergency Management all responded to the accident.

Those wanting to help the family can donate to the memorial account which is set up at Huntington Bank in Harrisville. All proceeds will go to Cain’s family to help with funeral costs. You can stop by the bank from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays to donate; just mention that you want to give to the Ethan Cain Memorial Fund.

On Monday morning before school, students held a short memorial service in Cain’s parking spot at Ritchie County High School to share memories about him, and he was laid to rest in his family cemetery on Monday, May 22, according to his obituary.

His obituary says that in lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Ritchie County High School FFA, at 201 Ritchie County School Rd., Ellenboro, WV 26346.