Ritchie County Humane Society working to find homes for stray cats

HARRISVILLE, W.Va.- The Ritchie County Humane Society is working to solve the problem of an increase in the number of stray cats in the city of Pennsboro.

The shelter has taken in more than 40 stray cats since December, and is currently trying to find homes for as many as possible. Staff at the shelter explained that when stray cats are brought in, they are tested for diseases and all healthy cats are placed up for adoption.

Shelter director Judy Watson encourages anyone who may be feeding stray cats, to bring them in as soon as possible to receive proper care.







“We would like you to take responsibility for them. If you can catch them, put them in a cage, bring them to us, or we can come over with live traps or you can check them out so we can help you catch those cats,” Watson explained. “It’s breeding season. Cats are going to start having kittens, and then that’s just going to add to the cat population, so we’re trying to get ahead of the game here.”

Anywhere between six to 10 traps are set each Sunday to catch stray cats throughout the area to then be taken to the shelter.

Anyone who would like to help, either by volunteering or have an animal that needs brought in, should click here to be taken to the Ritchie County Humane Society website.