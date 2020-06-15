Ritchie County named best place to own a home in WV

ELLENBORO, W.Va. – A national study has named Ritchie County the best place to own a home in West Virginia.

The study, by financial technology company SmartAsset, compared how long it took the cost of buying a home to be better than paying rent.

Ritchie County landed on the top of that list, with only two years time needed to reach that point.

Local realtors said that’s just one point in favor of buying a home in the county.

“The market is really good right now with interest rates being so low. And, once you are buying a home, you build equity. And, if you rent, you are just throwing that money away,” said Sheena Steele, a realtor with United Country – Adrian Properties WV, LLC.

Four other counties in north central West Virginia also performed well in the survey: Gilmer, Marion, Barbour and Tucker counties all cracked the top ten.