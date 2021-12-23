Ritchie County Primary Care Association receive funding for COVID-19 Telehealth

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced that $960,444 will be given to the Ritchie County Primary Care Association in Harrisville, W.Va.

This funding will provide COVID-19 screening and primary medical care for patients with chronic conditions through the purchase of telehealth kiosks and software.

“Telehealth is an essential tool that will help improve accessibility in health care in West Virginia. Providing top of the line care, regardless of location or logistical challenges, is a major factor for our more rural communities, and can lead to better health outcomes for our residents,” Senator Capito said. “This is especially true during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has added many challenges to our normal primary care practices. That is why I have worked to extend these services and streamline their arrival in West Virginia so we can take full advantage of their potential. I have also made it a priority to make sure that telehealth services remain at expanded levels both during and after the pandemic because of the difference this technology can make it our communities.”

Funds were made available through Round 2 of the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) COVID-19 Telehealth Program.

Senator Manchin said, “Telehealth services are vital to caring for our fellow West Virginians, but many lack broadband access, which can prevent them from getting the healthcare services they need. These funds will help Ritchie County Primary Care Association provide the care residents deserve.”