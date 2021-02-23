Ritchie County receives COVID-19 funding from Senators Manchin and Capito

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. – A Ritchie County organization is one of eight across the state to have received funding from West Virginia’s senators.

Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito recently announced more than $17.5 million in funding for health centers in the state to help residents make it through the COVID-19 pandemic that reached the U.S. in March 2020.

“As we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, health centers provide essential services that many West Virginians rely on. Making sure that our medical professionals have the tools and resources they need to effectively do their jobs and keep our communities safe is an incredibly important part of our relief efforts, and this funding will help support that. I will continue to advocate on their behalf and secure federal resources like this,” Senator Capito said in a press release.







Among them is the Ritchie County Primary Care Association, which will use the funds to help pay some of its employees their salaries.

“The money helps us to continue to employ our practitioners and physicians and our support staff to run. We have seven sites, actually. We have two sites and then five base sites. So the money is critical to us to continue our operations,” said Amy Yokum, CEO of Ritchie Regional Health Center.

Ritchie Regional Health Center recently held a COVID vaccination clinic for senior WV citizens.