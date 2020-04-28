Ritchie County Schools planning to replace 2 elementary schools

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. – The Ritchie County Board of Education is making plans to replace two of the elementary schools in the county.

Superintendent Jim Brown said the board is looking to replace Harrisville Elementary and Creed Collins Elementary schools.

Brown said both schools are in a state where the cost of renovation is near what it would take to replace the buildings. He said community support for the project is there, and the county is also about to devote financial resources, too.

“Our excess levy is going to help us support some of this work, as well. Our board of education is now prepared to commit over $10 million to this project,” Brown said.

The school system will also apply to the School Building Authority to help fund the projects.

He said he expects that work could begin in 2024.