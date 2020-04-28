Ritchie County senior center working to maintain services

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. – A senior center in Ritchie County is working ensure it keeps services available to seniors.

Ritchie County Integrated Family Services is remaining open during the pandemic, providing daily meals for its patrons to pick up and take home.

Officials explained that the center is also working to provide transportation to medical appointments where possible and help for seniors who need grocery shopping done.

The dining rooms at its two locations are remaining closed until the pandemic has passed. More information about resources for elderly residents in Ritchie County, as well as the surrounding areas can be found on the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department’s website.