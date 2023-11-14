HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Scammers are targeting Dish Network customers, the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office warned on Tuesday.

In a post on its official Facebook page, the sheriff’s office said that the scammers are calling Dish Network Customers claiming there is a mandatory upgrade that needs to be made to their systems and offering to send a technician to their homes for a $300 charge, or for a $199.99 transaction to be made over the phone.

The scammers then ask for the customer’s Dish ID number in order to put a $25 credit on their account, but the ID number allows the scammers to see the victim’s personal information, the sheriff’s office said.

Dish said its employees will never call customers asking for personal information and that anyone who receives such a call could hang up.