Section of Sand Hill WMA sold and closed to the public

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – Public access is no longer permitted in a portion of the Sand Hill Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in Wood and Ritchie Counties, effective Jan. 1, 2021.

A 967-acre portion of the Sand Hill WMA in Wood and Ritchie Counties was formerly under a lease arrangement between the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) and Dominion Transmission, Inc. This land portion has been sold and is no longer part of the WMA.

The remaining 1,880-acres of Sand Hill WMA in Pleasants and Ritchie Counties was recently purchased by the WVDNR, with assistance of The Conservation Fund. It remains open to public access, hunting and other forms of wildlife-associated recreation.

For additional information, please contact the WVDNR Wildlife Resources Section at the Parkersburg District Office at 304-420-4550.