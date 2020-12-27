Several departments battle commercial fire in Ritchie County Sunday morning

Fire at Ritchie County Recycling Center on Dec. 27, 2020 Courtesy of Ritchie County Office of Emergency Management

ELLENBORO, W.Va. – Volunteer fire departments from across Ritchie County battled a fire at a commercial building early Sunday morning.

The fire was at the Ritchie County Recycling Center on Ellenboro Road, according to the Ritchie County Office of Emergency Management.

Fire at Ritchie County Recycling Center on Dec. 27, 2020

Courtesy of Ritchie County Office of Emergency Management

Firefighters were called to the scene along WV Route 16 in the 5:00 a.m. hour.

Departments from Ellenboro, Harrisville and Pennsboro, along with Ritchie County EMS all responded to the scene.

Firefighters reported that the building was “fully engulfed.”

There is no initial report of any injuries or what caused the fire.

Firefighters posted thanks on social media for a local business that provided coffee to first responders.