Several races decided in Ritchie County

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. – Several local races were decided in Ritchie County on Tuesday.

Lessa Snodgrass won the race for Ritchie County Magistrate Division 2, beating Todd Snider with 61.5% of the votes.

The race for Board of Education was closer With Torie Jackson (38.8%) and Betsy Wells (34.5%) winning over Craig Burwell (26.7%).

The Ritchie County Library Levy was passed with 61.5% of voters voting for the levy. A second levy was also passed in Ritchie County, with 87% of voters voting for the Cairo Streetlights Levy.

Randall Riggs won the Republican race for Rithchie County Commission over Judy Watson with 65.2% of the votes.

Several city election results were also decided in Cairo and Pennsborro on Tuesday.

