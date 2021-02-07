Temporary bus schedule changes for RCHS this week

RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va. – Regarding in-person session at Ritchie County High School, temporary bus route arrangements have been made this week.
According to a press release, temporary bus arrangements have been made for the week of Feb. 7, 2021. The bus time changes include:
- Students who ride Jim White’s bus #12-01 will be released early on Monday at 1:45 p.m.
- Students who ride Richard Johnson’s bus #11-19 will be picked up one hour late and will be released at 1:45 p.m. the entire week.
- Students who ride Dan VanValey’s bus #19-13 will ride bus #20-21 this week and their pickup and drop off times will be up to 10-15 minutes behind schedule.