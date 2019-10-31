Voters heading to polls Saturday to vote on Ritchie Co. Schools excess levy

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. – Early voting numbers are in for the upcoming Ritchie County Schools special election excess levy.

According to schools superintendent Jim Brown, 489 voters have already cast their ballots, the special election takes place Saturday and voters will decide whether to renew the $5.8 million levy that is used that supplements the county’s school system.

Brown said the levy has been renewed for more than three decades, and if passed, will not result in an increase in taxes.

“It’s just critical to how we function and how we operate,” Brown said. “It provides all the extras; from textbooks to athletics, to the arts, music. A lot of things tied to after-school programs and the instructional process. A lot of it is tied to personnel as well.”

The current levy expires in June of 2020. The renewed levy, would be enacted July 2020 and expire in June of 2025.

The polls open Saturday at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.